Road in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli re-laid after teen’s 'ground report' went viral on social media

It’s not rare in remote parts of India for newly laid roads to start crumbling within hours of being built because of sub-standard material used. But Suhana Bisht, 15, of Dewarkhadora village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district wasn’t ready to take this lying down.

When a 10-km newly laid stretch in the area came undone, the teenager, an aspiring journalist, shot a video and posted it on social media. As the video of her ‘ground repot’ exposing the corruption went viral, the district administration swung into action and rushed to get the stretch re-laid within 12-hours.