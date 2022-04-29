STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | ITBP 'Himveers' perform yoga at 15,000 ft in snow-covered Himalayas

Published: 29th April 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 10:47 PM  

The ITBP personnel deployed in the tough terrain of Himalayas, performed Yoga in the snow-capped mountains at 15,000 ft on April 29. The border police performed Yoga at the icy heights ahead of the 8th International Yoga Day.

