Explainer: Why is Indian Railways cancelling passenger trains ? | Coal Crisis

With many states facing power shortages due to a coal crunch, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 650 passenger and express train trips to facilitate the movement of freight trains to power generation plants. Apart from the cancellation of train trips, the routes of 42 passenger trains have also been diverted in many parts of the country to facilitate the transport of coal. Indian Railways said that this plan is set to be in force for 2 months in order to avoid coal crisis during the monsoon months that see less mining.