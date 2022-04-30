STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Videos Nation

Explainer: Why is Indian Railways cancelling passenger trains ? | Coal Crisis

Published: 30th April 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:19 PM  

With many states facing power shortages due to a coal crunch, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 650 passenger and express train trips to facilitate the movement of freight trains to power generation plants. Apart from the cancellation of train trips, the routes of 42 passenger trains have also been diverted in many parts of the country to facilitate the transport of coal. Indian Railways said that this plan is set to be in force for 2 months in order to avoid coal crisis during the monsoon months that see less mining.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Crisis Coal Indian Railways
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp