‘Infosys is like my child’, says Sudha Murthy

It’s often hard to associate a towering personality with a severe phobia. And sharing it can be even harder. But on Sunday, Sudha Murty, spouse of Infosys’ billionaire co-founder Narayana Murthy let us in on a secret. “Narayana Murthy is extremely scared of dogs. He was bitten by one early in his life and went through a lot of pain. This is the reason we never had a dog before,” says the author and chairperson of Infosys Foundation. In her newest children’s book The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home (HarperCollins, Rs 299), the first in a three-part series, Murty explores her family’s relationship with their dog Gopi. In fact, there was a flurry of activity at Sapna Book House in Koramangala on Sunday during the launch event, with Gopi also in tow.