Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog lowers visibility, traffic affected

A cold wave swept through parts of Delhi, and dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city. The mercury had dropped to 3 degrees Celsius is several parts of News Delhi. Dense to very dense fog prevailed in some parts of the NCR, Haryana, Punjab, west UP and north Rajasthan. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below. Foggy conditions will persist in these areas over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.