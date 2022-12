A fresh video showing Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain meeting a superintendent of the Tihar jail inside his prison cell emerged on Saturday. Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the jail, has urged a court here to put a stop on CCTV camera footage of his cell being "leaked" to the media.