Tension prevails in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after fishermen protesting against Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited attacked Vizhinjam police station late on Nov 27. As per the FIR copy, around 30 policemen were injured and public property worth Rs 85 lakh was damaged during the violence. Police have registered cases against 3,000 people under IPC sections pertaining to rioting, attempts to murder, and destruction of public property.