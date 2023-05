A 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times here at a local court in the national capital on Friday by a man with whom she was undergoing a legal battle in a case of cheating. According to a senior Delhi Police official, the incident of firing was reported at Saket Court in south Delhi around 10.30 am. The injured woman, identified as Radha, a resident of southwest Delhi, received three bullet injuries -- two in the abdomen and one in the hand.