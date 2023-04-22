Home Videos Nation

ISRO PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 08:56 PM  

The ISRO successfully launched its PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, sending two Singapore-made satellites into the space. The launch vehicle lifted off Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

