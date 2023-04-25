Home Videos Nation

Telangana: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila pushes, slaps police officer, case registered

Published: 25th April 2023 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 12:22 AM  

On April 24, Telangana police prevented YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila from leaving her house to submit a representation to SIT officials investigating the TSPSC paper leak. As she attempted to leave her home, police officials restricted her. Sharmila got into an argument with the cops. She allegedly pushed a cop and slapped a female officer. Tension erupted at Lotus Pond as she sat on the road in front of her house. The police have detained Sharmila and shifted her to Banjara Hills police station.

