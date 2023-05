On April 15, a rivalry between Sudan's top two generals erupted into conflict, pitting the Sudanese army against the Rapid Support Forces, a state-sponsored militia. Over 400 people have been slain in a terrible confrontation between two rivalling groups. We contacted Maheen S, popularly referred to as the hitchhiking nomad, a Kerala-based traveller who is currently stranded in Sudan. In an interview with Nandalal, Maheen talks about the horrific incidents he encountered in Sudan.