Home Videos Nation

Global Express | The Intel Blind Side: Not just Israel but also Sri Lanka and India!

Published: 07th December 2023 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 02:41 PM  

On November 26, the day that the Sri Lankan Tamils mark as ‘heroes day’, a video that was dismissed as fake made its rounds. It showed a young woman purportedly Dwarka - the daughter of the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam, meeting fellow Tamils. There was a wave of joy at first, with Tamils abroad celebrating the tiny sliver of hope of a homeland raised by her ‘return.’ But even though it was seen as a deep fake, it did raise the issue of the fate of the north and how Sri Lankan Tamil politicians are now quietly gearing up to push for provincial polls and better representation in parliament. The other aspect is how the Sri Lankan government’s single-minded focus on the separatist Tigers saw Colombo miss the Easter Sunday massacre. And the radicalisation of the Muslim community. Just as we, in India, missed the wood for the trees on 26/11 despite specific alerts. In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with noted author and scholar Dr Rohan Gunaratna whose recently published book on the Easter Sunday terror attack is an eye-opener. Especially as the Indian High Commission was also a target! Also in the discussion is Mr Shanakiyan - a Tamil MP from the Ilankai Tamil Arasu kachchi. He represents Muslim-dominated Batticalao for the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and openly fights for Tamil rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
#india #srilanka #intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp