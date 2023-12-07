Global Express | The Intel Blind Side: Not just Israel but also Sri Lanka and India!

On November 26, the day that the Sri Lankan Tamils mark as ‘heroes day’, a video that was dismissed as fake made its rounds. It showed a young woman purportedly Dwarka - the daughter of the Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam, meeting fellow Tamils. There was a wave of joy at first, with Tamils abroad celebrating the tiny sliver of hope of a homeland raised by her ‘return.’ But even though it was seen as a deep fake, it did raise the issue of the fate of the north and how Sri Lankan Tamil politicians are now quietly gearing up to push for provincial polls and better representation in parliament. The other aspect is how the Sri Lankan government’s single-minded focus on the separatist Tigers saw Colombo miss the Easter Sunday massacre. And the radicalisation of the Muslim community. Just as we, in India, missed the wood for the trees on 26/11 despite specific alerts. In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with noted author and scholar Dr Rohan Gunaratna whose recently published book on the Easter Sunday terror attack is an eye-opener. Especially as the Indian High Commission was also a target! Also in the discussion is Mr Shanakiyan - a Tamil MP from the Ilankai Tamil Arasu kachchi. He represents Muslim-dominated Batticalao for the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and openly fights for Tamil rights.