Global Express | What scars will the Israel-Hamas conflict inflict on 2024?

Views expressed by participants are personal and not endorsed by The New Indian Express. With only days to go before 2024, and the potential for the Hamas -Israel conflict to escalate further, given the fresh threats by the Houthis not just to Israel's security but international trade and shipping routes, and the unrelenting barrage on southern Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces, where is it headed? The hostage negotiations are at an end. Talks are at an impasse. Walking us through the maze in a discussion with senior journalist Neena Gopal is the highly respected Israeli Consul General for South India Ms Tammy Ben-Haim who has served in various senior positions in her country’s missions including in Washington and Delhi over the last 18 years of her career in the foreign service. Also with us is Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies. He is also a Defence Economist and appears regularly in print on TV, and has co authored several books.