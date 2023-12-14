Home Videos Nation

Global Express | What scars will the Israel-Hamas conflict inflict on 2024?

Published: 14th December 2023 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:03 PM  

Views expressed by participants are personal and not endorsed by The New Indian Express. With only days to go before 2024, and the potential for the Hamas -Israel conflict to escalate further, given the fresh threats by the Houthis not just to Israel's security but international trade and shipping routes, and the unrelenting barrage on southern Gaza by the Israeli Defence Forces, where is it headed? The hostage negotiations are at an end. Talks are at an impasse. Walking us through the maze in a discussion with senior journalist Neena Gopal is the highly respected Israeli Consul General for South India Ms Tammy Ben-Haim who has served in various senior positions in her country’s missions including in Washington and Delhi over the last 18 years of her career in the foreign service. Also with us is Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies. He is also a Defence Economist and appears regularly in print on TV, and has co authored several books.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp