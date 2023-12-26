Global Express|TNIE Exclusive: The ingress near Chumbi Valley: and how China militarised the heights

Views expressed by participants are personal and not endorsed by The New Indian Express.

If it wasn’t for geospatial intelligence, none of this would even be in the public domain. But unveiling the Dragon’s footprint today is Dr Y. Nithiyanandam of Takshasila Institution, who has tracked Chinese intrusions upto 9 km inside Bhutanese territory along the MOCHU River in the Doklam Plateau. Bordered by Sikkim, and a string of mountain peaks, It’s a de facto occupation of Bhutanese territory - and given the recent talks between Thimpu and Beijing, China’s construction activity at the Doklam tri-junction and the threat it poses to India’s Siliguri Corridor should be a matter of some concern in Delhi.

China's intentions vis-a-vis India and Bhutan are no secret - keep talking while building up permanent structures on occupied territory. The Chinese strategy is clearly to build pressure on India and Bhutan to accept the fait accompli. The Indian government has preferred to play down the Doklam crisis of 2017. But China has continued to build all around the site of confrontation, in effect achieving much of their longer-term aims vis-a-vis Bhutan…And India.

As Beijing ups the pressure on the India-Bhutan relationship, India’s focus remains to stop a line of sight to the Chicken's Neck corridor. But in the age of hi-tech satellites and other techniques of observation, Is India capable of thwarting the People’s Liberation Army?

The other big question? Does the India-Bhutanese mutual defence pact envisage Indian boots on the ground?

The Chinese have been grabbing Bhutanese territory as a way of putting pressure on the Bhutanese to compromise on the boundary dispute while pushing for formal diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is in this context recent high-level Bhutanese visits to both China and India need to be seen.

The speculation currently is that the Chinese will give up occupied Bhutanese territory in the north in exchange for the Bhutanese handing over territory adjacent to the Chumbi Valley where as Prof Nithiyanandam’s maps show, China has occupied 9km of Bhutanese territory. For the moment, it looks unlikely that the Bhutanese will yield to the Chinese over a territorial swap.

But China’s territorial salami slicing is a fact.

Senior Journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with Dr Nithiyanandan, Head of the Geospatial Research Program at Takshasila Institution. He has a doctorate in remote sensing. His mastery of geo-intelligence and satellite imagery makes him unique in this field. Also sharing their views in the discussion are General Sathish Nair, who actually served in the area in the seventies - when he was Company Commander at the Doka La post in 1977. He served in East Sikkim from 1974 to 1978 and Lt Gen Dushyant Singh, who saw first-hand what the Chinese were capable of when he was Chief of Staff, Eastern Command when the Chinese were testing the boundaries. Awarded a Param Vishista Seva medal, he is the author of several books and had headed the Army War College.

