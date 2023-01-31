Home Videos Nation

India's economy projected to grow at 6.5% in 2023-24: Economic Survey

Published: 31st January 2023 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 03:49 PM  

India's economy is projected to grow 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22, according to India's Economic Survey (2022-23), which was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Lok Sabha Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp