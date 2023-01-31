Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh's new capital, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Vishakapatnam will soon become the state capital. The announcement comes on the day when the SC has scheduled to hear petitions challenging the HC's verdict on Amaravati as the capital of Andhra.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Vishakapatnam will soon become the state capital. The announcement comes on the day when the SC has scheduled to hear petitions challenging the HC's verdict on Amaravati as the capital of Andhra.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
China providing 'lethal support' to Russia will have 'serious consequences' on bilateral ties: Blinken
Telangana is 'Afghanistan of India and KCR its Taliban': Sharmila on being detained amid padayatra
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT in preliminary probe report
Turkey ends earthquake rescue efforts except in two provinces: Official
TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan completes two years of his daily tree plantation drive