Pune school principal attacked by Hindu activists for 'making students recite Christian prayers'

Videos emerged on Wednesday showing the principal of DY Patil High School being assaulted by Hindutva activists on school premises in the Talegaon Dabhade area in Pune. The principal, Alexander Coates, was attacked by a mob and booked by the police for forcing the students of his school to take part and recite Christian prayers. According to reports, several parents had complained to the activists about their children being forced to recite Christian prayer. They also said that the students were not given holidays for Hindu festivals.