Union minister Smriti Irani on July 26 accused the Opposition of not having the "guts" to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. In a fired-up speech in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of putting "Manipur on fire". The video of Smriti Irani's outburst, which the opposition termed as 'meltdown' went viral.