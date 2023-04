The Yamuna river’s stretch in the Delhi NCR region has become the most polluted part of the river over the last three years. The section in Uttar Pradesh comes next. In its upper stream, Haryana’s stretch of the river is the most polluted. Delhi has the highest level of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) among all its stretches of the Yamuna river. BOD is the amount of oxygen needed to remove waste organic matter from water.