WATCH | Odisha groom walks 28km for wedding amid ongoing driver's strike

Published: 17th March 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 06:55 PM  

Odisha groom walked 28 km for his wedding amid the ongoing driver's strike across the state. The 22-year-old groom Naresh Praska had arranged for four SUVs for the wedding procession.

