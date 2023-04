Right in the heart of Chennai city is a worn-out and cramped two-storey building that is home to over 128 families. Over 450 people are currently housed in these cage-like rooms, many of whom have been here for over two decades. Unhygienic living conditions, poor infrastructure, a lack of basic amenities, and whatnot. This documentary tells the story of how they ended up here, their everyday challenges, and their petition to the government.