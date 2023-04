Bearing the brunt of the Hindenburg report, Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year and he also lost the second-richest Asian title to China’s Zhong Shanshan. Following the report, his wealth was down by over 60 per cent from his peak. According to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, just before the Hindenburg report, Adani was briefly the world’s second richest person.