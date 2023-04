Breaking silence over his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government reiterating that "democracy is under attack" in India. Speaking at a press conference, the Congress leader said, "attacks being made on democracy in India, examples of it keep manifesting from time to time," adding that he will keep asking questions on the Adani issue and that "they (BJP) cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail."