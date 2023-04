E Sreedharan, ‘Metro Man’ as he is popularly known, has always been a model technocrat. When he joined BJP in 2021 during the assembly elections, it raised quite a few eyebrows here. A member of the BJP national executive, Sreedharan insists that change is inevitable in Kerala. Straightforward and down to earth, #Sreedharan minces no words while talking about Kerala’s politics, politicians and development.