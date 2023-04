Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain won gold medals on March 26 at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. While Nikhat Zareen won the gold in the 50kg category, Lovlina clinched the yellow metal in the 75kg category. Nikhat Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam. With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the title of the prestigious tournament twice.