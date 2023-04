In a big setback for O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court on March 28 dismissed his plea, paving the way for interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) elevation as the AIADMK general secretary, its top, powerful post. Madras HC refused to stay election to the post of general secretary of AIADMK. HC also dismissed pleas moved by the OPS faction challenging the resolutions passed in the July 11, 2022, general council of the party.