At least 10 young men from the Ambasamudram police division in Tamil Nadu have come forward, alleging that Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh IPS tortured them by removing their teeth with cutting pliers and, in the case of two men, crushing their testicles.Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin, informed the State Assembly on March 29 that ASP Balveer Singh has been placed under suspension.