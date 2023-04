14 devotees have died after being trapped in a 40-ft deep ancient stepwell (bavdi) after the concrete slab roof over it caved in at a temple in Indore, according to a senior police official. 11 bodies were retrieved from the well, while two of the 19 who were rescued alive died at the hospital. 11 of the deceased are women while two are men. Four rescued devotees are stated to be in critical condition and are in ICUs.