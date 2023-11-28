Telangana Assembly elections | Kamareddy Battle Royale

The titanic clash in Kamareddy Assembly constituency will perhaps be remembered for a long time to come. Predominantly rural in composition despite being just about 100 km from Hyderabad, it is at the centre of this election as BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is up against state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. Both are contesting from here for the first time, besides their traditional constituencies—Gajwel and Kodangal. Venkata Ramana Reddy of the BJP, known for actively spearheading local issues, too is in the fray, making it potentially a triangular contest. In this video, farmers and women share their opinions on different issues that will play an important role in the upcoming poll.