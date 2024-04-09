Nation

"I.N.D.I.A believes in inclusivity... Will face whatever challenges together": D. K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Dialogues | Express Dialogues - a Mini Conclave - on the eve of the 18th Lok Sabha elections featuring a distinguished panel of thinkers, writers, and political analysts along with senior editors of TNIE was held on April 3 at The Capitol Hotel, Bengaluru. The last session of the day saw D. K. Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in conversation with TNIE. A seasoned politician and a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress. His vast experience in state politics and his deep understanding of grassroots issues make him an invaluable voice to shed light on the strategies, expectations, and potential outcomes that could shape the future of India's vibrant democracy. In a conversation with him, we will have Editor Santwana Bhattacharya on the stage along with Senior Associate Editor Ramu Patil.