Nation

"We've not made peace with our past...we pushed it all under the carpet": Dr. Vikram Sampath

Karnataka Dialogues: Express Dialogues - a Mini Conclave - on the eve of the 18th Lok Sabha elections featuring a distinguished panel of thinkers, writers, and political analysts along with senior editors of TNIE was held on April 3 at The Capitol Hotel, Bengaluru. The day began with its first session in conversation with the historian Dr. Vikram Sampath, author of several bestsellers including his latest work Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi's Gyan Vapi which traces the long history of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. His career spans numerous awards and fellowships, including being a Writer-in-Residence at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Sahitya Akademi’s first Yuva Puraskar. Along with being a celebrated writer, he is also trained as a Carnatic Vocalist. His varied interests in history and music has led him to establish the Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research (FIHCR) to foster new research in Indian history and the Archive of Indian Music, India's first digital sound archive for vintage recordings. Joining him in the session ‘Waiting for Shiva…The Hindu Narrative’ are Santwana Bhattacharya, the editor of the New Indian Express, with a career spanning over two and a half decades, predominantly focused on politics, parliament, elections, and policies and Deputy Resident Editor Nirad G Mudur shedding light on historical and contemporary narratives shaping India’s politics.