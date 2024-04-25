Nation

Medical & Astro Institute in Dharamsala treats all types of ailments for 60+ Years

Lakhs of people worldwide are benefiting from Tibetan medicines who have been treating chronic illnesses through simple herbal medicines and balancing them with wholistic remedies, including astrological predictions. Located in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, The Medical and Astro Institute treats nearly 7 lakh patients annually. There are over 58 clinics across India where people can go and get themselves treated. Their treatment for cancer and migraine has gained a lot of popularity.