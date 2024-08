Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the enforcement Directorate (ED) ‘insiders’ have told him that a raid is being planned against him, following his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech during the Union Budget session in the Parliament. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut backed his claims.

