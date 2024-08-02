Wayanad Landslides | Did district administration lapse cost hundreds of lives?

Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology had sent the district administration of Wayanad an alert about the landslide 16 hours before it happened. TNIE's Archan Kundu spoke to the Director of the Centre, C.K. Vishnudas to uncover more details on the matter.

The roots of the issue go back to 2011's Gadgil Report which declared the district of Wayanad unsuitable to build upon. To dig deeper in search for accountability, TNIE's Amita George spoke to V.S. Vijayan, a member of the Gadgil Report panel.