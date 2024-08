Heavy rains across Rajasthan led to the tragic death of 15 people on Sunday. The fatalities occurred in various districts: seven in Bharatpur, three in Jhunjhunu, three in Karauli, one in Jodhpur, and one in Banswara. In separate incidents, five youths drowned in Kanota Dam near Jaipur, and a search operation was started on Sunday evening to locate the victims.