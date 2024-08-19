Karnataka Governor and cabinet are locked in tussle over sanctions to prosecute CM, who will win?

Very seldom do we see the ruling party protest and hold a demonstration against the administration, yet in Karnataka, the cabinet including the sitting Deputy Chief Minister staged a protest in Belagavi on August 19. This comes after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot granted permission for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam case. In this video, TNIE's senior journalists Bansy Kalappa and Ramu Patil chat over the unfolding political developments in the state.