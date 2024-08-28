Selective outrage on rape cases will not help, says Shabana Azmi

Indian actor Shabana Azmi reacted to the recent rape cases in the country and the response to it by the government and society at large. She underscored that patriarchy is the root cause of rape. And that the capital punishment did nothing to deter men from committing rapes in the country. 11 years after the Nirbhaya case, the number of rape cases has only risen. An average of 86 rape cases were reported daily in 2021 alone as per a government report.

The notable actress further enunciated the need of the hour to look at the Justice J.S. Verma Committee report and work on its recommendations. The three-member committee of Justice J.S. Verma, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, former High Court Judge Leila Seth, and Gopal Subramanium, former Solicitor General of India, made recommendations to tackle sexual assault against women.