Karnataka ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest against Centre’s injustice over tax devolution and grants-in-aid

Karnataka said 'Chalo Delhi' as the state cabinet ministers protested against the centre's unjust fiscal policies at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 7. CM Siddaramaiah claimed the state lost 1,87,000 crores in tax devolution and grants-in-aid since 2017-18. The reduction of tax share, discontinuation of GST compensation, delay in grants-in-aid for central schemes, gaps in increased cess and surcharge share are among the state’s concerns.