Nation

TN, Kerala leaders protest against Centre’s ‘neglect’

Tamil Nadu's DMK and Kerala's LDF took out separate protests against the centre's negligence in fund allocation to their respective states. The DMK staged a 'black shirt' demonstration at the parliament complex in Delhi on February 8. The LDF party hit the ground at Jantar Mantar, led by Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. #india #LDFProtest #ldf #kerala #dmk #tamilnadu