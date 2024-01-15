Nation

Cold and foggy weather engulfs Northern India

Cold wave grips northern India and is said to continue for the next three days from January 5 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Maximum temperatures were recorded in the range of 12-18 degrees, several notches below the normal for the winter season. The Minimum temperatures were also strikingly below normal (by 5.1°C or less) in most places of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and isolated places in East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh on January 4.