ISRO's 'New Year': XPoSat aims to probe secrets of the Universe

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) brought in the new year of 2024 with the launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1. Its aim is to launch a 5-year-long exclusive mission to study celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei.