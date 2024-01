Nation

Two Shankaracharyas to boycott Ram Mandir consecration

Two Shankaracharyas have decided to boycott the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, citing violations of Sanatan Dharma rules and objections to incomplete construction during the inauguration. They express concerns about the commercialization of religious places and question the rush in the timing of the event, stating that there was no need for such haste.