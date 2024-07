Samajwadi Party's MP Akhilesh Yadav, in his opening remarks during the 18th Lok Sabha, thanked the people for saving the democracy of the nation. He further questioned the government for boasting about India being the fifth largest economy but hiding the data on its social indicators like the Global Hunger Index and the World Happiness Report. Watch the video for the SP MP's full speech during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.