Nation

Hathras stampede horror: Mallikarjun Kharge demands law to ban superstitious practices

On July 3, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the Hathras stampede incident. Kharge expressed concerns over superstition and blind faith, demanding a separate law for such 'Satsang' gatherings. "there are laws in Karnataka and Maharashtra for superstition. We demand a similar law for Uttar Pradesh and a statement from the home minister," Kharge said.