The Mumbai police formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after a BMW car the youth was driving crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband. A Mumbai court on July 8 granted bail to Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. He was granted provisional bail of Rs 15,000 by the Sewree court.