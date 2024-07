The Mumbai Police on July 9 arrested Mihir Shah, a key accused in the hit-and-run accident that took place in the city's Worli area. 24-year-old Mihir, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since the day of the accident. Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him.