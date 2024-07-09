Congress MP Manish Tewari calls for strong action by Centre against terrorist attacks in J&K

On July 9, speaking on the Kathua terror attack, Congress MP Manish Tewari hoped that govt will take strict action and stop the infiltration.

“It is the 24th terrorist attack in Jammu in the last 7 months, it's sad, our sympathies are with the family of those who lost their lives or were injured. Why these terrorist attacks are going on? I hope that the govt will take strict action and stop the infiltration which is being encouraged by Pakistan from the other side of the border,” said Manish Tewari.

“When we brought the no-confidence motion last year, we said that he (PM Modi) should go to Manipur, and we hope that he will visit Manipur before the Monsoon session of the Parliament starting on July 22,” he added.