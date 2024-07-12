Seven Indians among 65 missing after two buses swept away by landslides in Nepal

On early hours of Friday, July 12, seven Indians were among the 65 passengers missing after two buses were swept away by landslides in Nepal. Six of the missing have been identified as Santosh Thakur, Surendra Sah, Adit Miyaan, Sunil, Shahnawaj Alam and Ansari.

The two buses fell into the overflowing Trishuli River in Chitwan district. 24 people were on board the Angel bus en route to Kathmandu and 41 on the Ganpati Deluxe bus travelling to Gaur. The search and rescue operation is underway.

