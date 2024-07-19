Owaisi, Javed Akhtar slam Yogi govt over Kanwar Yatra row in UP

Buckling under the pressure of outrage following the order asking hotels, dhabas, eateries, and other shops falling on the route of the Kanwar Yatra to display the names of the proprietors and shopkeepers in Muzaffarnagar, the district police issued a reviewed order on July 18, leaving it to the “free will” of shopkeepers and eatery owners to display their names on their establishments.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had urged the courts to take suo motu cognizance of the Muzaffarnagar police order calling it a “social crime.” The SP chief had also urged the courts to “take appropriate punitive action.”