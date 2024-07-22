Owaisi condemns centre's nod to govt employees to participate in RSS activities

On July 22, ahead of the Budget Session in parliament, AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking to the media condemned the Centre Government’s decision related to RSS. He said that government employees should not be allowed to participate in RSS.

“After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru's government banned RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they would respect the Indian Constitution, they would respect the national flag of India and they had to give their written constitution and in that, there were many conditions that they would not participate in politics. Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organization that government servants can take part in the activities of RSS. So, I think this is absolutely wrong because the membership form of RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organizations should not be permitted," he added.